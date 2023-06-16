Mahindra की इस कार ने काट दिया बवाल! सीधा 114% की ग्रोथ, सबसे ज्यादा यही बिक रही
Mahindra की इस कार ने काट दिया बवाल! सीधा 114% की ग्रोथ, सबसे ज्यादा यही बिक रही

Best Selling SUV: अगर महिंद्रा की बिक्री के आंकड़ों को देखें तो कंपनी की एक एक्सयूवी ने ग्राहकों का जमकर प्यार लूटा है और उसने 114 फ़ीसदी की ग्रोथ दर्ज करके सभी को हैरान कर दिया.

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Mahindra Car Sales: देश की कार निर्माता कंपनी महिंद्रा (Mahindra) को भारत में एसयूवी कारों के लिए जाना जाता है. कंपनी बाजार में स्कॉर्पियो से लेकर बोलेरो और थार समेत कई सारे मॉडल्स की बिक्री कर रही है. मई महीने में महिंद्रा की बिक्री 26,560 यूनिट्स रही है. इसके साथ कंपनी ने 23.8 फ़ीसदी की ईयरली ग्रोथ दर्ज की है. ग्राहकों से मिल रहे शानदार रिस्पांस के चलते ही यह लगातार टाटा और टोयोटा जैसी कंपनियों को टक्कर दे रही है. अगर महिंद्रा की बिक्री के आंकड़ों को देखें तो कंपनी की एक एक्सयूवी ने ग्राहकों का जमकर प्यार लूटा है और उसने 114 फ़ीसदी की ग्रोथ दर्ज करके सभी को हैरान कर दिया.

