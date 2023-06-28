13 लाख की 7 सीटर कार ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, 9 लाख लोगों ने खरीदी, Maruti-Tata परेशान
topStories1hindi1757932
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

13 लाख की 7 सीटर कार ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, 9 लाख लोगों ने खरीदी, Maruti-Tata परेशान

Best Selling SUV: महिंद्रा की एक कार ने बिक्री का रिकॉर्ड बना डाला. इस एसयूवी को अब तक 9 लाख से ज्यादा ग्राहक खरीद चुके हैं. जल्द ही यह 1 मिलियन यूनिट्स का आंकड़ा पार कर लेगी. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

13 लाख की 7 सीटर कार ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, 9 लाख लोगों ने खरीदी, Maruti-Tata परेशान

Mahindra Cars in India: देश में कारें तो बहुत सारी बिक रही है लेकिन कुछ गाड़ियां ऐसी हैं जो ग्राहकों के दिल और दिमाग पर अपनी छाप छोड़ देती हैं. बाजार में कई साल बीत जाने के बाद भी इन कारों की डिमांड कम नहीं होती है. ऐसी ही एक एसयूवी है महिंद्रा स्कार्पियो (Mahindra Scorpio), जिसने बिक्री का नया रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है. महिंद्रा ने बताया कि इस एसयूवी की 9 लाख यूनिट अब तक बिक चुकी हैं. इसकी मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कंपनी के पुणे के पास स्थित चाकन प्लांट में होती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद