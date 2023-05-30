हो गया खुलासा, Mahindra Thar 5-Door में मिलेगा ये खास फीचर, ग्राहकों के बीच इसकी बहुत डिमांड
Mahindra Thar: महिंद्रा थार 5-डोर के बारे में पहले उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी कि यह इस साल लॉन्च होगी लेकिन अब इसके अगले साल 2024 होने की पुष्टि हो गई है. लेकिन, इससे पहले महिंद्रा थार 5-डोर के नए स्पाई शॉट्स सामने आए हैं, जिनमें सनरूफ दिखाई दे रही है.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door: महिंद्रा थार 5-डोर (Mahindra Thar 5 Door) के बारे में पहले उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी कि यह इस साल लॉन्च होगी लेकिन अब इसके अगले साल 2024 होने की पुष्टि हो गई है. लेकिन, इससे पहले महिंद्रा थार 5-डोर के नए स्पाई शॉट्स सामने आए हैं, जिनमें सनरूफ दिखाई दे रही है. यानी, नई महिंद्रा थार 5-डोर में ग्राहकों को सनरूफ दी जाएगी. गौरतलब है कि मौजूदा समय में सनरूफ एक ऐसा फीचर बन चुकी है, जिसे लोग काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं और कारों की बिक्री में यह अहम योगदान निभाती है.

