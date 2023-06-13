फिर दिखी Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV, रोड टेस्टिंग जारी; ये मिल सकते हैं फीचर्स
topStories1hindi1735791
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

फिर दिखी Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV, रोड टेस्टिंग जारी; ये मिल सकते हैं फीचर्स

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV: महिंद्रा ने नए INGLO प्लेटफॉर्म पर बेस्ड 5 इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी लॉन्च करने की योजना बनाई है. इनमें से पहली एसयूवी 2024 या 2025 की शुरुआत में लॉन्च हो सकती है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Trending Photos

फिर दिखी Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV, रोड टेस्टिंग जारी; ये मिल सकते हैं फीचर्स

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV (XUV.e8): महिंद्रा ने नए INGLO प्लेटफॉर्म पर बेस्ड 5 इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी लॉन्च करने की योजना बनाई है. इनमें से पहली एसयूवी 2024 या 2025 की शुरुआत में लॉन्च हो सकती है. कंपनी कुछ ईवी मॉडल्स की टेस्टिंग भी कर रही है. हाल ही में महिंद्रा BE.05 ईवी का टेस्ट म्यूल्स देखा गया था और अब XUV.e8 (इलेक्ट्रिक XUV700) का टेस्ट म्यूल्स भी देखा गया है. यह अच्छा संकेत है कि महिंद्रा अपनी नई इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी को जल्द से जल्द लॉन्च करना चाहती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों