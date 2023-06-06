Maruti Engage MPV में दिखेगी Grand Vitara की झलक! ऐसा हो सकता है डिजाइन
Maruti Engage MPV में दिखेगी Grand Vitara की झलक! ऐसा हो सकता है डिजाइन

Maruti Engage MPV: मारुति सुजुकी जल्द ही प्रीमियम थ्री-रो एमपीवी- एंगेज (Maruti Engage MPV) लॉन्च करने वाली है, इसके जुलाई 2023 तक आने की उम्मीद है. यह टोयोटा इनोवा हाइक्रॉस पर बेस्ड एमपीवी होगी.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Maruti Engage MPV में दिखेगी Grand Vitara की झलक! ऐसा हो सकता है डिजाइन

Maruti Engage MPV Design: मारुति सुजुकी जल्द ही प्रीमियम थ्री-रो एमपीवी- एंगेज (Maruti Engage MPV) लॉन्च करने वाली है, इसके जुलाई 2023 तक आने की उम्मीद है. यह टोयोटा इनोवा हाइक्रॉस पर बेस्ड एमपीवी होगी. इस री-बैज एमपीवी में टोयोटा इनोवा हाइक्रॉस के मुकाबले डिजाइन में बदलाव किया जाएगा. हाल ही में लीक हुई एक तस्वीर से पता चलता है कि एमपीवी का फ्रंट ग्रिल ग्रैंड विटारा एसयूवी जैसा होगा, जो क्रोम के साथ ब्लैक फिनिश्ड में होगी. यह हेक्सागोनल-मेश पैटर्न वाली ग्रिल एंगेज के फ्रंट को ज्यादा आकर्षित बनाने में मदद करेगी. 

