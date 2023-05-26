Indian Army को पसंद आ गई Maruti ये SUV! Off-Roading के लिए है शानदार
Indian Army को पसंद आ गई Maruti ये SUV! Off-Roading के लिए है शानदार

Maruti Jimny: भारतीय सेना लंबे समय से मारुति जिप्सी का इस्तेमाल करती आ रही है. सेना के बेड़े में बहुत जिप्सी है. अब सेना अपने बेड़े के लिए मारुति जिम्नी भी ले सकती है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Jimny SUV: भारतीय सेना लंबे समय से मारुति जिप्सी का इस्तेमाल करती आ रही है. सेना के बेड़े में बहुत जिप्सी है. अब सेना अपने बेड़े के लिए मारुति जिम्नी भी ले सकती है. मारुति सुजुकी के वरिष्ठ कार्यकारी निदेशक शशांक श्रीवास्तव ने एक इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया कि भारतीय सेना ने जिम्नी में रुचि दिखाई है. उन्होंने आगे कहा कि कंपनी अभी आर्मी-स्पेक जिम्नी के लिए जरूरी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का अध्ययन कर रही है. 

