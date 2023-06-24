Maruti Jimny में लगा डाले 20 इंच व्हील, मैदान में उतरकर ऐसी की ऑफरोडिंग, देखते रह गए लोग
Maruti Jimny में लगा डाले 20 इंच व्हील, मैदान में उतरकर ऐसी की ऑफरोडिंग, देखते रह गए लोग

Maruti Jimny with 20 Inch Wheel: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें मारुति जिम्नी को 20 इंच के बड़े-बड़े अलॉय व्हील के साथ देखा जा सकता है.

 

Maruti Jimny में लगा डाले 20 इंच व्हील, मैदान में उतरकर ऐसी की ऑफरोडिंग, देखते रह गए लोग

Maruti Jimny Modified: मारुति सुजुकी जिम्नी की डिलीवरी शुरू हो चुकी है. हालांकि बहुत से लोग महिंद्रा थार से तुलना करते हुए जिम्मी का टायर साइज छोटा बता रहे हैं. जहां महिंद्रा थार में 16 इंच का अलॉय व्हील मिलता है, जिसकी चौड़ाई भी काफी ज्यादा है, वहीं मारुति जिम्नी 15 इंच का अलॉय व्हील ऑफर करती है. मारुति जिम्नी खरीदने वाले कुछ ग्राहक डिलीवरी लेते ही इस कार के अलॉय व्हील बदलवाने ले गए. सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें मारुति जिम्नी को 20 इंच के बड़े-बड़े अलॉय व्हील के साथ देखा जा सकता है. वीडियो में इस कार को ऑफरोडिंग करते दिखाया गया है जिसे देखकर हर कोई हैरान रह गया.

