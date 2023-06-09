Maruti ला रही अपनी सबसे महंगी 7-सीटर कार, 5 जुलाई को होगी पेश; कीमत कर देगी हैरान
Maruti ला रही अपनी सबसे महंगी 7-सीटर कार, 5 जुलाई को होगी पेश; कीमत कर देगी हैरान

Maruti Suzuki Engage: ग्रैंड विटारा, फ्रोंक्स और जिम्नी के तौर पर एक साल के भीतर तीन नई एसयूवी पेश करने के बाद अब मारुति सुजुकी की ओर से टोयोटा इनोवा हाईक्रॉस पर आधारित नई प्रीमियम एमपीवी लॉन्च की जाएगी.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Maruti ला रही अपनी सबसे महंगी 7-सीटर कार, 5 जुलाई को होगी पेश; कीमत कर देगी हैरान

Maruti Engage: भारत की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी अब प्रीमियम कारों पर ध्यान दे रही है. ग्रैंड विटारा, फ्रोंक्स और जिम्नी के तौर पर एक साल के भीतर तीन नई एसयूवी पेश करने के बाद अब कंपनी टोयोटा इनोवा हाईक्रॉस पर आधारित नई प्रीमियम एमपीवी लॉन्च करने जा रही है. इसे एंगेज नाम दिया जाएगा. मारुति सुजुकी एंगेज आने वाली 5 जुलाई को पेश होगी. यह भारत में मारुति सुजुकी की सबसे महंगी कार होगी.

