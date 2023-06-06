Maruti Swift क्यों खरीदनी! जब उससे भी बेहतरीन फीचर्स दे रही ये सस्ती कार
Maruti Swift क्यों खरीदनी! जब उससे भी बेहतरीन फीचर्स दे रही ये सस्ती कार

Best Hatchback Car: मारुति स्विफ्ट का सीधा मुकाबला हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस के साथ रहता है. हालांकि, दोनों के बिक्री आंकड़ों में बहुत अंतर है. लेकिन अगर फीचर्स की बात आती है, तो हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस में कई ऐसे फीचर्स हैं जो मारुति स्विफ्ट में नहीं मिलते. 

 

Maruti Swift क्यों खरीदनी! जब उससे भी बेहतरीन फीचर्स दे रही ये सस्ती कार

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Features: मारुति स्विफ्ट देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से एक है. मारुति स्विफ्ट का सीधा मुकाबला हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस के साथ रहता है. हालांकि, दोनों के बिक्री आंकड़ों में बहुत अंतर है. लेकिन अगर फीचर्स की बात आती है, तो हुंडई ग्रैंड आई10 निओस में कई ऐसे फीचर्स हैं जो मारुति स्विफ्ट में नहीं मिलते. कंपनी ने Grand i10 Nios को इस साल अपडेट किया है और कई नए विशेषताएं जोड़ी हैं. यहां हम आपको ऐसे ही 5 फीचर्स के बारे में बताते हैं, जो Grand i10 Nios में मिलते हैं लेकिन Swift में नहीं.

