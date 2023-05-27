McLaren ने लॉन्च की तूफान से भी तेज Supercar, 4 घंटे में पहुंच सकती है दिल्ली से मुंबई!
McLaren Artura: ऑल-न्यू McLaren Artura को भारत में 5.10 करोड़ रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर लॉन्च किया गया है. इसकी बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है और इसे कंपनी की एक्सक्लूसिव मुंबई डीलरशिप के जरिए बेचा जाएगा.

McLaren Automotive ने भारतीय बाजार में अपनी पहली सीरीज-प्रोडक्शन हाई-परफॉर्मेंस हाइब्रिड सुपरकार- Artura पेश की है. ऑल-न्यू McLaren Artura को भारत में 5.10 करोड़ रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर लॉन्च किया गया है. इसकी बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है और इसे कंपनी की एक्सक्लूसिव मुंबई डीलरशिप के जरिए बेचा जाएगा. McLaren Artura में 3.0-लीटर, ट्विन-टर्बोचार्ज्ड V6 इंजन है, जिसे इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर और 7.4 kWh Li-ion बैटरी पैक के साथ जोड़ा गया है. 

