Tesla को कोई छूट नहीं देगी Modi Government! सूत्रों ने कहा- रियायत देने का विचार नहीं
Tesla को कोई छूट नहीं देगी Modi Government! सूत्रों ने कहा- रियायत देने का विचार नहीं

केंद्र सरकार (Modi Government) की अमेरिकी इलेक्ट्रिक कार विनिर्माता टेस्ला (Tesla) को फिलहाल कोई रियायत देने की मंशा नहीं है लेकिन राज्य सरकारें अपनी तरफ से छूट देने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं.

Jun 07, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Tesla को कोई छूट नहीं देगी Modi Government! सूत्रों ने कहा- रियायत देने का विचार नहीं

Indian Government's Take On Tesla: केंद्र सरकार (Modi Government) की अमेरिकी इलेक्ट्रिक कार विनिर्माता टेस्ला (Tesla) को फिलहाल कोई रियायत देने की मंशा नहीं है लेकिन राज्य सरकारें अपनी तरफ से छूट देने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं. समाचार एजेंसी पीटीआई-भाषा ने सूत्रों के हवाले से यह जानकारी दी है. इसके अनुसार, आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने कहा कि टेस्ला भारतीय बाजार में कदम रखने को लेकर दिलचस्पी दिखा रही है और आपूर्ति शृंखला तैयार करने की संभावना तलाश रही है.

