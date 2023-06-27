Monsoon में सावधानी से करें ड्राइविंग! कार चलाने से पहले जरूर चेक करें ये चीजें
Monsoon में सावधानी से करें ड्राइविंग! कार चलाने से पहले जरूर चेक करें ये चीजें

Car Care Tips: मॉनसून में गीली सड़कों पर ड्राइविंग करना भी मुश्किल रहता है क्योंकि बहुत सी जगहों पर टायर ट्रैक्शन खो देते हैं. इसके अलावा काफी बार विजिबिलिटी भी कम रहती है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

Monsoon में सावधानी से करें ड्राइविंग! कार चलाने से पहले जरूर चेक करें ये चीजें

Mansoon Car Tips: वैसे तो हमेशा ही कार की केयर करनी चाहिए लेकिन मॉनसून के मौसम में ज्यादा सावधानी की जरूरत रहती है. मॉनसून में गीली सड़कों पर ड्राइविंग करना भी मुश्किल रहता है क्योंकि बहुत सी जगहों पर टायर ट्रैक्शन खो देते हैं. इसके अलावा काफी बार विजिबिलिटी भी कम रहती है. ऐसे में कार केयर और ड्राइविंग से जुड़े कुछ टिप्स आपके काम आ सकते हैं. चलिए, बताते हैं.

