Car Tips: हाईवे पर कार चलाते समय कभी ना भूलें ये 4 बातें, हर किसी के लिए जाननी जरूरी
topStories1hindi1725248
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Car Tips: हाईवे पर कार चलाते समय कभी ना भूलें ये 4 बातें, हर किसी के लिए जाननी जरूरी

Car Driving: कार ड्राइव करना एक जिम्मेदारी भरा काम है क्योंकि जैसे ही आप कार लेकर सड़क पर निकलते हैं तो आपसे हुई जरा सी गलती आपकी और दूसरों की जान को खतरे में डाल सकती है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

Car Tips: हाईवे पर कार चलाते समय कभी ना भूलें ये 4 बातें, हर किसी के लिए जाननी जरूरी

Car Driving On Highway: कार ड्राइव करना एक जिम्मेदारी भरा काम है क्योंकि जैसे ही आप कार लेकर सड़क पर निकलते हैं तो आपसे हुई जरा सी गलती आपकी और दूसरों की जान को खतरे में डाल सकती है. ऐसे में बहुत सावधानी से कार ड्राइव करनी चाहिए. खासकर जब आप हाईवे पर ड्राइव कर रहे हों तो आपको और ज्यादा सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत होती है. दरअसल, वहां आप ज्यादा तेज स्पीड पर होते हैं और तेज स्पीड पर अगर कोई हादसा होता है तो उसका इंपैक्ट भी ज्यादा होता है. तो चलिए आपको हाईवे पर ध्यान में रखने वाली चार बातों के बारे में बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’