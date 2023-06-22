इस तारीख को आ रही नई Kia Seltos, मिलेंगे बहुत फीचर; ADAS चाहिए तो ये वेरिएंट खरीदें!
इस तारीख को आ रही नई Kia Seltos, मिलेंगे बहुत फीचर; ADAS चाहिए तो ये वेरिएंट खरीदें!

New Kia Seltos: अपडेटेड किआ सेल्टोस एसयूवी 4 जुलाई 2023 को भारत में डेब्यू करने के लिए तैयार है. इसका फेसलिफ़्टेड मॉडल पहले ही दक्षिण कोरियाई और अमेरिकी बाजारों में लॉन्च किया जा चुका है.

इस तारीख को आ रही नई Kia Seltos, मिलेंगे बहुत फीचर; ADAS चाहिए तो ये वेरिएंट खरीदें!

2023 Kia Seltos SUV: अपडेटेड किआ सेल्टोस एसयूवी 4 जुलाई 2023 को भारत में डेब्यू करने के लिए तैयार है. इसका फेसलिफ़्टेड मॉडल पहले ही दक्षिण कोरियाई और अमेरिकी बाजारों में लॉन्च किया जा चुका है. अब इसे भारत में अगले महीने के अंत तक लॉन्च किया जा सकता है. इसके एक्सटीरियर और इंटीरियर में बड़े बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं. इसमें इंजन का भी एक नया ऑप्सन मिलेगा. इसे नया 1.5L टर्बो पेट्रोल इंजन (160bhp) ऑप्शन दिया जा सकता है. यह वही टर्बो पेट्रोल इंजन है, जिसका इस्तेमाल कैरेंस एमपीवी में किया जाता है.

