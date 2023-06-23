आ रही नई MG Astor, मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स! कंपनी ने जारी किया टीजर
आ रही नई MG Astor, मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स! कंपनी ने जारी किया टीजर

2023 MG Astor: एमजी मोटर इंडिया जल्द ही 2023 एस्टोर लॉन्च करने वाली है. लॉन्च से पहले अभी कंपनी ने इसका टीजर जारी किया है. एमजी की इस अपडेटेड एसयूवी को नए फीचर्स और नई पेंट स्कीम के साथ डिजाइन अपडेट भी मिलने की उम्मीद है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

आ रही नई MG Astor, मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स! कंपनी ने जारी किया टीजर

2023 MG Astor Teaser: एमजी मोटर इंडिया जल्द ही 2023 एस्टोर लॉन्च करने वाली है. लॉन्च से पहले अभी कंपनी ने इसका टीजर जारी किया है. एमजी की इस अपडेटेड एसयूवी को नए फीचर्स और नई पेंट स्कीम के साथ डिजाइन अपडेट भी मिलने की उम्मीद है. यह हुंडई क्रेटा, मारुति ग्रैंड विटारा, किआ सेल्टोस, स्कोडा कुशाक, टोयोटा अर्बन क्रूजर हाइराइडर और फॉक्सवैगन ताइगुन को टक्कर देगी. इसके साथ ही, आने वाली नई होंडा एलिवेट और सिट्रोएन सी3 एयरक्रॉस से भी इसका मुकाबला होगा.

