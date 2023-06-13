Honda ने लॉन्च किया नया Scooter, कीमत रखी सिर्फ इतनी और साथ में दे दी Smart Key
New Honda Dio: होंडा मोटरसाइकिल एंड स्कूटर इंडिया ने 2023 Dio स्कूटर लॉन्च कर दिया है, इसे 70,211 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर लॉन्च किया गया है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Honda Dio With Smart Key: होंडा मोटरसाइकिल एंड स्कूटर इंडिया ने 2023 Dio स्कूटर लॉन्च कर दिया है, इसे 70,211 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर लॉन्च किया गया है. नया 2023 Honda Dio अब 3 वेरिएंट्स- स्टैंडर्ड, डीलक्स और स्मार्ट में उपलब्ध होगा, जिनकी कीमत क्रमशः 70,211 रुपये, 74,212 रुपये और 77,712 रुपये (एक्स शोरूम) है. 2023 होंडा डियो में अब होंडा स्मार्ट की (Smart Key) सिस्टम दिया गया है, जिसमें स्मार्ट फाइंड, स्मार्ट अनलॉक, स्मार्ट स्टार्ट और स्मार्ट सेफ जैसे फीचर्स होंगे. स्मार्ट-की के चलते इसमें एक एंटी-थेफ्ट सिस्टम है. यह फीचर चाबी के 2 मीटर से ज्यादा दूर जाते ही स्कूटर को लॉक कर देता है.

