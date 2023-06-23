Royal Enfield ने शुरू की Classic 650 की टेस्टिंग, खरीदने के लिए करना होगा इतना इंतजार!
Royal Enfield ने शुरू की Classic 650 की टेस्टिंग, खरीदने के लिए करना होगा इतना इंतजार!

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bike: रॉयल एनफील्ड आने वाले सालों में कई बाइक्स लॉन्च करने वाली है, जिसमें 350cc से 650cc तक के कई नए मॉडल शामिल होंगे.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Royal Enfield Classic 650: रॉयल एनफील्ड आने वाले सालों में कई बाइक्स लॉन्च करने वाली है, जिसमें 350cc से 650cc तक के कई नए मॉडल शामिल होंगे. सिर्फ 650cc की छह नई मोटरसाइकिलों के लॉन्च की रूपरेखा तैयार की गई है, जिनमें संभवतः शॉटगन 650, हिमालयन 650, बुलेट 650, क्लासिक 650, स्क्रैम्बलर 650 और एक रेट्रो स्टाइल वाली कॉन्टिनेंटल जीटी 650 रेसिंग बाइक शामिल है. शॉटगन 650 और स्क्रैम्बलर 650 को पहले ही टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा जा चुका है. अब रॉयल एनफील्ड क्लासिक 650 को टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा गया है, इससे इसके कुछ डिज़ाइन एलिमेंट्स का खुलासा हुआ है.

