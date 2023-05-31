4 लाख रुपये में मिल रही Maruti Swift, कोई वेटिंग पीरियड नहीं!
topStories1hindi1719399
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

4 लाख रुपये में मिल रही Maruti Swift, कोई वेटिंग पीरियड नहीं!

Used Cars: नई स्विफ्ट की कीमत 6 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है लेकिन अगर आपका बजट इतना नहीं है तो आप पुरानी स्विफ्ट खरीदने के बारे में भी विचार कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

4 लाख रुपये में मिल रही Maruti Swift, कोई वेटिंग पीरियड नहीं!

Second Hand Maruti Swift: मारुति सुज़ुकी स्विफ्ट देश की सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड वाली कारों में से एक है. स्विफ्ट काफी लंबे समय से मार्केट में है और लोग इसे पसंद कर रहे हैं. नई स्विफ्ट की कीमत 6 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है लेकिन अगर आपका बजट इतना नहीं है तो आप पुरानी स्विफ्ट खरीदने के बारे में भी विचार कर सकते हैं. हमने कुछ पुरानी स्विफ्ट को मारुति सुजुकी ट्रू वैल्यू की वेबसाइट पर लिस्टेड देखा है, जिनकी कीमत लगभग 4 लाख रुपये से शुरू है. इनपर कोई वेटिंग पीरियड भी नहीं है क्योंकि यह पुरानी कारें हैं और बिक्री के लिए तैयार है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!