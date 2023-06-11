Tata से हुई बस जरा सी चूक! 26 कारें और बेच लेती तो Hyundai को चटा देती 'धूल'
Tata से हुई बस जरा सी चूक! 26 कारें और बेच लेती तो Hyundai को चटा देती 'धूल'

Car Sales May 2023:  टॉप 10 कारों की लिस्ट में भी मारुति सुजुकी के कुल 7 मॉडल रहे हैं. बात अगर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी की करें तो इसके आंकड़े बताते हैं कि अगर टाटा मोटर्स 26 कारें और बेच लेती तो हुंडई को पटखनी दे सकती थी. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Tata से हुई बस जरा सी चूक! 26 कारें और बेच लेती तो Hyundai को चटा देती 'धूल'

Best Selling SUV: मई महीने में मारुति सुजुकी देश की सबसे ज्यादा कार बेचने वाली कंपनी रही है. इसकी कुल बिक्री 1,43,708 यूनिट्स रही हैं. जबकि दूसरे पायदान पर हुंडई और तीसरे पर टाटा मोटर्स बनी हुई है. टॉप 10 कारों की लिस्ट में भी मारुति सुजुकी के कुल 7 मॉडल रहे हैं. जबकि हुंडई की एक कार और टाटा मोटर्स की दो कारों ने अपनी जगह बनाई. बात अगर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी की करें तो इसके आंकड़े बताते हैं कि अगर टाटा मोटर्स 26 कारें और बेच लेती तो हुंडई को पटखनी दे सकती थी. 

