इन Strong Hybrid Cars को बहुत पसंद कर रहे लोग, खूब हो रही बिक्री; Maruti रह गई पीछे

Strong Hybrid Cars: अब 22,389 यूनिट्स की कुल बिक्री के साथ 2023 की पहली तिमाही में हाइब्रिड कारों की बिक्री सर्वकालिक उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गई है. टोयोटा ने 83% बाजार हिस्सेदारी (18,584 यूनिट्स बिक्री के साथ) के साथ बाजार पर अपना दबदबा कायम रखा हुआ है.

Jun 12, 2023

Best Selling Strong Hybrid Cars: 2022 के दौरान भारत में 19,556 हाइब्रिड कारों की बिक्री हुई थी, जो किसी एक साल में हुई अभी तक की सबसे अधिक बिक्री थी. इसमें टोयोटा किर्लोस्कर मोटर ने 57% बाजार हिस्सेदारी के साथ पहला स्थान हासिल किया था, इसके बाद मारुति (35%) और होंडा (7%) का स्थान था. अब 22,389 यूनिट्स की कुल बिक्री के साथ 2023 की पहली तिमाही में हाइब्रिड कारों की बिक्री सर्वकालिक उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गई है. टोयोटा ने 83% बाजार हिस्सेदारी (18,584 यूनिट्स बिक्री के साथ) के साथ बाजार पर अपना दबदबा कायम रखा हुआ है. इसकी इनोवा हाईक्रॉस सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली स्ट्रॉन्ग हाइब्रिड मॉडल है.

