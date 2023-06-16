ये कार बुक करने वाले हैं? डिलीवरी को तरस जाओगे, इतना है वेटिंग पीरियड
Toyota Innova Hycross: टोयोटा इनोवा हाइक्रॉस काफी पॉपुलर हो गई है. इसकी अच्छी डिमांड है. यह देश में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली दमदार हाइब्रिड कारों में से एक बन हई है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Toyota Innova Hycross Waiting Period: टोयोटा इनोवा हाइक्रॉस काफी पॉपुलर हो गई है. इसकी अच्छी डिमांड है. यह देश में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली दमदार हाइब्रिड कारों में से एक बन हई है. इसे दिसंबर 2022 में लॉन्च किया गया था. इसके बाद मॉडल की मार्च 2023 में 5,700 यूनिट्स बिकीं, जो किसी एक महीने में इसकी सबसे बिक्री थी. इसने महिंद्रा एक्सयूवी700, टाटा हैरियर, टाटा सफारी और एमजी हेक्टर जैसी कारों को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया था.

