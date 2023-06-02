TVS, Ather और Ola ने महंगे किए अपनी इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, इतनी बढ़ी कीमत
Electric Scooters: इलेक्ट्रिक दोपहिया वाहनों (Electric Two-Wheelers) की खरीद पर सब्सिडी को लेकर नए नियम एक जून से प्रभावी हो गए हैं. इसी बीच अब वाहन निर्माता टीवीएस मोटर कंपनी, एथर एनर्जी और ओला इलेक्ट्रिक ने अपने प्रोडक्ट्स की कीमतें बढ़ा दी हैं.

Jun 02, 2023

Electric Scooters Price Hike: इलेक्ट्रिक दोपहिया वाहनों (Electric Two-Wheelers) की खरीद पर सब्सिडी को लेकर नए नियम एक जून से प्रभावी हो गए हैं. इसी बीच अब वाहन निर्माता टीवीएस मोटर कंपनी, एथर एनर्जी और ओला इलेक्ट्रिक ने अपने प्रोडक्ट्स की कीमतें बढ़ा दी हैं. टीवीएस मोटर कंपनी ने कहा कि फेम-2 (इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों के तेजी से विनिर्माण और अपनाने को प्रोत्साहन देने की) योजना में संशोधन के बाद उसने आईक्यूब की कीमत वेरिएंट के आधार पर 17,000 रुपये से 22,000 रुपये तक बढ़ाई है.

