Honda City को टक्कर देने आ गई नई कार, कीमत 16.89 लाख रुपये; ये मिल रहे फीचर्स

Volkswagen Virtus: फॉक्सवैगन इंडिया ने पिछले साल मार्च में मिड-साइज़ सेडान ऑल-न्यू वर्टुस पेश की थी. अब कंपनी ने एक साल बाद इस मिड-साइज़ सेडान के 1.5 टीएसआई वेरिएंट्स में 6-स्पीड मैनुअल गियरबॉक्स का ऑप्शन भी पेश देना शुरू कर दिया है.

Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI manual: फॉक्सवैगन इंडिया ने पिछले साल मार्च में मिड-साइज़ सेडान ऑल-न्यू वर्टुस पेश की थी. अब कंपनी ने एक साल बाद इस मिड-साइज़ सेडान के 1.5 टीएसआई वेरिएंट्स में 6-स्पीड मैनुअल गियरबॉक्स का ऑप्शन भी पेश देना शुरू कर दिया है. नए 1.5 टीएसआई मैनुअल वेरिएंट्स की कीमत 16.89 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम) से शुरू होती है. फॉक्सवैगन वर्टुस को नए GT Edge लिमिटेड कलेक्शन वेरिएंट भी दिया गया है.
 

