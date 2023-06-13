SUV, MUV और XUV में क्या है अंतर? बहुत लोग रहते हैं कन्फ्यूज, आसान भाषा में समझें
SUV, MUV और XUV में क्या है अंतर? बहुत लोग रहते हैं कन्फ्यूज, आसान भाषा में समझें

SUV Full Form: बहुत से लोग कंफ्यूज हो जाते हैं कि SUV, MUV और XUV के बीच आखिर क्या अंतर है. आज हम आपको आसान भाषा में इन तीनों का मतलब और इनका अंतर समझाने वाले हैं

SUV, MUV और XUV में क्या है अंतर? बहुत लोग रहते हैं कन्फ्यूज, आसान भाषा में समझें

SUV vs MUV vs XUV: भारत में एसयूवी कारों (SUV) की डिमांड बढ़ने की वजह से कारों की एक नई कैटेगरी भी काफी पॉपुलर हो रही है, जिसे एमयूवी (MUV) के नाम से जाना जाता है. इसके अलावा महिंद्रा एक्सयूवी (XUV) नाम से एक कार की बिक्री करती है. ऐसे में बहुत से लोग कंफ्यूज हो जाते हैं कि SUV, MUV और XUV के बीच आखिर क्या अंतर है. आज हम आपको आसान भाषा में इन तीनों का मतलब और इनका अंतर समझाने वाले हैं

