Tata Nexon की कीमत में मिल रही नई 7-Seater 'Land Rover', ये हैं फीचर्स
Tata Nexon की कीमत में मिल रही नई 7-Seater 'Land Rover', ये हैं फीचर्स

7-Seater SUV: टाटा सफारी OMEGARC प्लेटफॉर्म पर बेस्ड है. यह प्लेटफॉर्म Land Rover के D8 प्लेटफॉर्म में कुछ बदलाव करके तैयार किया गया है.

May 31, 2023

Tata Nexon की कीमत में मिल रही नई 7-Seater 'Land Rover', ये हैं फीचर्स

Tata 7-Seater SUV: टाटा मोटर्स (Tata Motors) की नेक्सन को बहुत पसंद किया जाता है. यह सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी में गिनी जाती है. इस 5 सीटर एसयूवी की कीमत 7.80 लाख रुपये से 14.35 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम) के बीच है. दिल्ली में इसके टॉप वेरिएंट की ऑन रोड कीमत लगभग 16.50 लाख रुपये है. और, इतनी ही कीमत में आपको टाटा सफारी (Tata Safari) भी मिल सकती है. सफारी की शुरुआती कीमत 15.65 लाख रुपये (एक्स-शोरूम) है.

