Amavasya 2023: 17 या 18 जून कब है आषाढ़ अमावस्या? जान लें पूजा विधि, उपाय और सबकुछ
topStories1hindi1739270
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Amavasya 2023: 17 या 18 जून कब है आषाढ़ अमावस्या? जान लें पूजा विधि, उपाय और सबकुछ

Amavasya Date 2023: कृष्ण पक्ष का आखिरी दिन अमावस्या तिथि होती है. आषाढ़ माह की अमावस्या आषाढ़ी अमावस्या या हल हलहारिणी अमावस्या कहलाती है.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Amavasya 2023: 17 या 18 जून कब है आषाढ़ अमावस्या? जान लें पूजा विधि, उपाय और सबकुछ

Ashadha Amavasya 2023 Date: हिंदू धर्म में अमावस्या तिथि का विशेष महत्व है. हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार, हर महीने के कृष्ण पक्ष का आखिरी दिन अमावस्या तिथि होती है. आषाढ़ माह की अमावस्या आषाढ़ी अमावस्या या हल हलहारिणी अमावस्या कहलाती है. साल 2023 में आषाढ़ अमावस्या 18 जून को मनाई जाएगी, इस तिथि को बेहद खास माना जाता है.  कृष्ण पक्ष की चौदहवीं तिथि के बाद चंद्रमा, सूर्य मंडल में प्रवेश करता है और सूर्य अमा नाम की किरण में रहता है, इसलिए ये तिथि अमावस्या कहलाती है. ये शनि देव की जन्म तिथि है.आषाढ़ माह के दिन स्नान, दान, पितरों का तर्पण करने से जीवन में खुशहाली बनी रहती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023