Chaturmas 2023: इस दिन से लग जाएगी शुभ कार्यों पर रोक, नवंबर तक नहीं होंगे कोई भी मांगलिक काम
Chaturmas 2023: इस दिन से लग जाएगी शुभ कार्यों पर रोक, नवंबर तक नहीं होंगे कोई भी मांगलिक काम

Chaturmas start date: देवशयनी एकादशी को भगवान विष्णु निद्रा अवस्था में चले जाते हैं और देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन नींद से जगते हैं. इस दौरान शुभ कार्यों की मनाही होती है.

Chaturmas 2023 kab se shuru hai: हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार, आषाढ़ महीने की एकादशी से चातु्र्मास की शुरुआत हो जाती है. शास्त्रों में ऐसा बताया जाता है कि  देवशयनी एकादशी को भगवान विष्णु निद्रा अवस्था में चले जाते हैं और देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन नींद से जगते हैं. इस दौरान शुभ कार्यों की मनाही होती है. माना जाता है कि इस समय शादी, गृह प्रवेश जैसे शुभ कार्य नहीं करने चाहिए.लेकिन इस दौरान आप जितना अधिक ध्यान धर्म-कर्म के कामों में लगाते हैं उसका दोगुना फल आपको प्राप्त होते हैं. तो चलिए जानते हैं कि चातुर्मास कब से शुरू हो रहा है और इस दौरान किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. 

