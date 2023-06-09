Guru Purnima 2023: इस दिन मनाई जाएगी गुरु पूर्णिमा, नोट कर लें पूजा विधि और शुभ मूहुर्त
Guru Purnima Vrat 2023: आषाढ़ महीने की पूर्णिमा को महर्षि वेद व्यास जी का जन्म हुआ था, जिस कारण इस पूर्णिमा को गुरु पूर्णिमा कहा जाता है. गुरु पूर्णिमा को वेदव्यास पूर्णिमा भी कहा जाता है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Guru Purnima 2023: इस दिन मनाई जाएगी गुरु पूर्णिमा, नोट कर लें पूजा विधि और शुभ मूहुर्त

Guru Purima 2023 Shubh Muhurat : आषाढ़ महीने की पूर्णिमा को महर्षि वेद व्यास जी का जन्म हुआ था, जिस कारण इस पूर्णिमा को गुरु पूर्णिमा कहा जाता है. गुरु पूर्णिमा को वेदव्यास पूर्णिमा भी कहा जाता है. बता दें कि महर्षि वेद व्यास जी ने ही पहली बार मानव जाति को चारों वेदों का ज्ञान दिया था, इसलिए महर्षि वेदव्यास जी को प्रथम गुरु माना गया है. 

