Jyeshtha Purnima 2023: ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा के दिन जरूर करें ये काम, धन-धान्य से भर जाएंगे भंडार

Jyeshtha Purnima 2023 Date: साल 2023, 4 जून रविवार के दिन ज्येष्ठ अमवास्या मनाई जाएगी. शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि इस दिन कुछ खास उपाय करने से मां लक्ष्मी आप पर मेहरबान रहती है. 

Jyestha Purnima : ज्येष्ठ महीने में आने वाली पूर्णिमा का विशेष महत्व माना जाता है. हिंदू धर्म में पूजा-पाठ, व्रत-त्योहार बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण है. मान्यता है कि पूर्णिमा के दिन गंगा स्नान और दान-धर्म आदि काम करना बहुत ही पुण्यदायी माना जाता है. साल 2023, 4 जून रविवार के दिन ज्येष्ठ अमवास्या मनाई जाएगी. शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि इस दिन कुछ खास उपाय करने से मां लक्ष्मी आप पर मेहरबान रहती है. साथ ही आपको सुख-समृद्धि की प्राप्ति होती है. 

