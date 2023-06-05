Maa Lakshmi Upay: इन जगहों पर नहीं ठहरती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, हो जाता है दरिद्रता का वास
topStories1hindi1725130
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Maa Lakshmi Upay: इन जगहों पर नहीं ठहरती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, हो जाता है दरिद्रता का वास

Vastu Tips for Money: धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार, कुछ ऐसे काम हैं जो मां लक्ष्मी को कताई पसंद नहीं है. अगर आप ये गलतियां कर रहे हैं तो आपके घर में दरिद्रता का वास हो जाता है. 

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Trending Photos

Maa Lakshmi Upay: इन जगहों पर नहीं ठहरती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, हो जाता है दरिद्रता का वास

Vastu Dosh Upay in Hindi: हिंदू धर्म में मां लक्ष्मी को धन की देवी माना गया है, शास्त्रों में मां लक्ष्मी को चंचला बताया गया है, वे एक जगह नहीं निवास करती हैं. उन्हें प्रसन्न करने के लिए आपको अलग- अलग तौर-तरीके अपनाने होते हैं. धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार, कुछ ऐसे काम हैं जो मां लक्ष्मी को कताई पसंद नहीं है. अगर आप ये गलतियां कर रहे हैं तो आपके घर में दरिद्रता का वास हो जाता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं इन कामों के बारे में. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’