Shani Vakri 2023: शनि वक्री होकर बनाएंगे 2 राजयोग, इन लोगों को मिलेगी सफलता; होगी पैसों की झमाझम बारिश
Shani Vakri 2023: शनि वक्री होकर बनाएंगे 2 राजयोग, इन लोगों को मिलेगी सफलता; होगी पैसों की झमाझम बारिश

Saturn Retrograde 2023 :  शनि अपनी राशि कुंभ में 17 जून में वक्री होने जा रहे हैं और 4 नवंबर तक इसी अवस्था में रहेंगे. शनि वक्री से 2 शुभ राजयोग का निर्माण होने जा रहा है- त्रिकोण और शश पुरुष राजयोग.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Shani Vakri 2023: शनि वक्री होकर बनाएंगे 2 राजयोग, इन लोगों को मिलेगी सफलता; होगी पैसों की झमाझम बारिश

Trikona Raj Yog/ Shash Mahapurush Yog: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, सभी ग्रह एक निश्चित समय के लिए राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. जिसका शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव सभी राशियों के जातकों पर दिखाई देता है. कर्मफलदाता और न्याय के देवता शनि देव भी अपनी स्वराशि में वक्री होने जा रहैं. कहते हैं कि शनि व्यक्ति को उसके कर्मों के अनुसार ही उन्हें फल देते हैं. बता दें कि सभी ग्रहों में शनि सबसे धीमी चाल चलते हैं. जिस वजह से उसका शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव राशियों पर दिखाई देता है. 

