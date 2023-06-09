Shani Mantra: शनिवार के दिन करें इन मंत्रों का जाप, शनिदेव की बनी रहेगी शुभ दृष्टि
topStories1hindi1731288
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Shani Mantra: शनिवार के दिन करें इन मंत्रों का जाप, शनिदेव की बनी रहेगी शुभ दृष्टि

Shani Mantra Jap ke Fayde: अगर आप शनि दोष, शनि ढैय्या या शनि की साढ़ेसाती से प्रभावित हैं तो शनिवार के दिन शनि मंत्र का 108 बार जाप करें.इससे आपको शनि की क्रूर दृष्टि से राहत मिलेगी. 

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shani Mantra: शनिवार के दिन करें इन मंत्रों का जाप, शनिदेव की बनी रहेगी शुभ दृष्टि

Saturday Remedies in Hindi: हिंदू धर्म में सप्ताह के 7 दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवताओं को समर्पित है. शनिवार का दिन सूर्य पुत्र शनिदेव का दिन माना जाता है. शास्त्रों में शनि देव को कर्मफलदाता और न्याय का देवता बताया गया है. कहा जाता है कि शनिदेव व्यक्ति को उसके कर्मों के अनुसार फल देते हैं. वही अगर कुंडली में शनि की स्थिति कमजोर हो तो आपको हर काम के लिए काफी मेहनत करनी पड़ती है. शनि की अशुभ स्थिति आपको रंक से राजा बना सकती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट