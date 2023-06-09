 Vastu Shastra: नहीं जानते होंगे पूजा से जुड़ी ये बातें, इन 2 दिन जलाते हैं अगरबत्ती तो; घर में छा जाएगी कंगाली
Vastu Upay for Puja Path:  पूजा करते समय अगरबत्ती जलाने से घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा बनी रहती है.लेकिन सप्ताह के दो दिन अगरबत्ती जलाने की मनाही है. अगर आप ऐसा करते हैं तो आपको इसके अशुभ फल प्राप्त होते हैं. 

Puja Path Niyam in Hindi: हमारे जीवन में वास्तु शास्त्र का बहुत महत्व है, मान्यता है कि पूजा-पाठ में वास्तु के नियमों का पालन करने से आपके जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और शंति बनी रहती है. हिंदू धर्म में पूजा करते समय दीपक, धूपबत्ती या अगरबत्ती जलाने की परंपरा है. पूजा करते समय अगरबत्ती जलाने से घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा बनी रहती है.लेकिन सप्ताह के दो दिन अगरबत्ती जलाने की मनाही है. अगर आप ऐसा करते हैं तो आपको इसके अशुभ फल प्राप्त होते हैं. 

