Friday Upay in Hindi: इन उपायों से प्रसन्न होती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, करियर में मिलती है जबरदस्त सफलता
Shukarwar ke Upay: शुक्रवार के दिन यदि आप मां लक्ष्मी की विधि विधान से पूजा करते हैं, तो मां लक्ष्मी आप पर जरूर प्रसन्न होकर अपकी हर इच्छा पूरी करती हैं. धन लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए शास्त्रों में कुछ उपाय बताए गए हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Maa Lakshmi Upay: हिंदू धर्म में शुक्रवार का दिन धन की देवी मां लक्ष्मी को समर्पित है. शुक्रवार के दिन यदि आप मां लक्ष्मी की विधि विधान से पूजा करते हैं, तो मां लक्ष्मी आप पर जरूर प्रसन्न होकर अपकी हर इच्छा पूरी करती हैं. माना जाता है कि शुक्रवार के दिन मां लक्ष्मी की विधिविधान से पूजा करने से उनका आशीर्वाद मिलता है.  

