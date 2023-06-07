Vastu Tips : इस दिशा में भूलकर न रखें जूते-चप्पल, घर से चली जाएंगी मां लक्ष्मी
Vastu Dosh Upay in Hindi: अक्सर घरों में हम ये बात सुनते आ रहे हैं कि जूते-चप्पलों को कभी भी उल्टा नहीं रखना चाहिए. यह अशुभ माना जाता है. साथ ही, इससे वास्तु दोष उत्पन्न होता है.

Vastu Tips in Hindi: वास्तु शास्त्र (Vastu Shastra) का हमारे जीवन में बहुत गहरा महत्व है. वास्तु में कई सारे नियम बताए गए हैं, जिन्हें जरूर पालन करना चाहिए. माना जाता है कि अगर घर में वास्तु दोष (Vastu Dosh)  हो तो जीवन में कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है. साथ ही घर में वास्तु दोष उत्पन्न होता है. जिससे मानसिक, आर्थिक नुकसान के साथ-साथ घर में नकारात्मक और गृह-क्लेश बना रहता है. 

