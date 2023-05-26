Rani Chatterjee on Salman Khan: सलमान खान के नए लुक पर फिसल गया रानी चटर्जी का दिल, कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट; हो रहा वायरल
Rani Chatterjee ने सलमान खान की फोटो पर ऐसा कमेंट कर दिया है कि वो चर्चा में बना हुआ है. सलमान खान ने ये फोटो अपने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की थी.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Rani Chatterjee on Salman Khan: भोजुपरी फिल्मों और गानों में गदर मचाने वाली एक्ट्रेस रानी चटर्जी (Rani Chatterjee) सलमान खान पर फिदा हो गई हैं. एक्ट्रेस को सलमान खान (Salman Khan) का मूंछों वाला लुक काफी ज्यादा रास आ गया है. यहां तक कि रानी ने सलमान खान की फोटो को देखते ही उस पर ऐसा कमेंट कर दिया है कि वो लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है.

