Famous Actress: शोबिज को अलविदा कर श्रीकृष्ण की भक्ति में लीन हुईं फेमस एक्ट्रेस, ट्रोलर्स की क्लास लगाते हुए कहा- नफरत करने वालों...

Priyanka Pandit Left Acting: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका पंडित (Priyanka Pandit) ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड को गुडबाय कहकर कृष्ण भक्ति में लीन हो गई हैं. शोबिज छोड़ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस ने हाल ही में ट्रोलिंग पर करारा जवाब दिया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Bhojpuri Actress Left Industry: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका पंडित (Priyanka Pandit) एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन गई हैं. प्रियंका पंडित ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड से विदाई लेने के बाद कृष्ण भक्ति में लीन हो गई हैं. प्रियंका पंडित (Priyanka Pandit Movies) अक्सर माथे पर चंदन और बालों में गजरा लगाए सोशल मीडिया पर नजर आती रहती हैं, लेकिन इसी बीच एक्ट्रेस का एक ऐसा पोस्ट वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस ट्रोलर्स की क्लास लगाते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. 

