7th Pay Commission: महंगाई भत्ते के साथ केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को म‍िलेगा एक और फायदा, नोट कर लें तारीख!
7th Pay Commission: महंगाई भत्ते के साथ केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को म‍िलेगा एक और फायदा, नोट कर लें तारीख!

DA Hike: जनवरी 2024 के डीए का ऐलान भले ही फरवरी या मार्च में हो लेक‍िन महंगाई भत्ते के साथ केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों का हाउस रेंट अलाउंस (House rent allowance) भी बढ़ जाएगा.

7th Pay Commission: महंगाई भत्ते के साथ केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को म‍िलेगा एक और फायदा, नोट कर लें तारीख!

7th Pay Commission HRA Hike: केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर आ रही है. हर छह महीने बाद होने वाला डीए का इजाफा 1 जुलाई से लागू होगा. इसके अलावा भी कर्मचार‍ियों को एक और खुशखबरी म‍िलने वाली है. इन दोनों ही बदलाव से कर्मचार‍ियों की सैलरी में जबरदस्‍त उछाल आएगा. दरअसल, 1 जुलाई से लागू होने वाले डीए में 4 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा तय माना जा रहा है. अगर ऐसा होता है तो कर्मचार‍ियों का डीए बढ़कर 46 प्रत‍िशत हो जाएगा.

