7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचार‍ियों की खुल गई क‍िस्‍मत! 60 द‍िन में लगी लाटरी; इतनी बढ़कर म‍िल रही सैलरी
DA Hike: कर्मचार‍ियों को 7वें वेतन आयोग की स‍िफार‍िश के अनुसार वेतन म‍िल रहा है. कुछ राज्‍यों ने डीए की नई दर को बेस‍िक सैलरी पर लागू कर द‍िया है. इसके बाद क‍िन-क‍िन राज्‍यों के कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज हो गई, आइए जानते हैं...

Dearness Allowance Hike Updates: केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कर्मचार‍ियों और पेंशनर्स के डीए / डीआर हाइक (DA / DR Hike) की उम्‍मीद जुलाई महीने में की जा रही है. केंद्र की तरफ से अंत‍िम बार मार्च में डीए हाइक (DA Hike) का ऐलान क‍िया गया था, इसे 1 जनवरी 2023 से लागू क‍िया कि‍या गया था. 1 अप्रैल से शुरू हुए नए व‍ित्‍तीय वर्ष में कई राज्‍यों ने डीए की दर में बदलाव का ऐलान क‍िया है.

