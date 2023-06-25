Aadhaar PAN link: इस तारीख से पहले निपटा लें ये काम, वरना नहीं बच नहीं पाएंगे Penalty से
Aadhaar PAN link: इस तारीख से पहले निपटा लें ये काम, वरना नहीं बच नहीं पाएंगे Penalty से

Aadhaar PAN link: पहले पैन को आधार से लिंक करने की समय सीमा 31 मार्च तय की गई थी, लेकिन बाद में इसे बढ़ाकर 30 जून 2023 कर दिया गया. अब आधार नंबर से लिंक न होने वाले पैन कार्ड 1 जुलाई से निष्क्रिय हो जाएंगे.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Aadhaar PAN link: इस तारीख से पहले निपटा लें ये काम, वरना नहीं बच नहीं पाएंगे Penalty से

Aadhaar PAN link: अगर आपने अब तक पैन को आधार कार्ड से लिंक नहीं कराया है तो जल्दी से यह काम निपटा लें. पैन और आधार को बिना किसी जुर्माने के लिंक करने की समय सीमा  नजदीक है. अगर आपको पैनाल्टी से बचना है तो 30 जून से पहले यह काम पूरा कर लें.

