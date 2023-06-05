Apple Store in India: iPhone के दीवानों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, कंपनी भारत में यहां खोलेगी 3 नए एपल स्‍टोर
topStories1hindi1725449
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Apple Store in India: iPhone के दीवानों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, कंपनी भारत में यहां खोलेगी 3 नए एपल स्‍टोर

New Apple Store: रिपोर्ट के अनुसार Apple अपने भविष्य के प्‍लान में दिल्ली और मुंबई पर ज्‍यादा फोकस करेगा. रिपोर्ट में दावा क‍िया गया क‍ि साल 2025 में तीसरा इंड‍ियन स्टोर बोरीवली, मुंबई में खुलने की उम्मीद है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Apple Store in India: iPhone के दीवानों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, कंपनी भारत में यहां खोलेगी 3 नए एपल स्‍टोर

Apple Store in Delhi: अगर आप भी एपल के आईफोन (Apple iPhone) के शौकीन हैं तो यह खबर आपके काम की है. जी हां, एपल की तरफ से प‍िछले द‍िनों देश में दो नए स्‍टोर खोले जाने के बाद कंपनी तीन और स्‍टोर ओपन करने के प्‍लान पर काम कर रही है. कंपनी ने भारतीय बाजार में देर से शुरुआत की है, ऐसे में कंपनी इस देरी की भरपाई करने के ल‍िए नए स्‍टोर पर तेजी से काम कर रही है. Apple भारत में अपनी रिटेल चेन का विस्तार करने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह