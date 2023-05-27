Bank FD: बैंक में एफडी कराने वालों को अब मिलेगा ज्यादा पैसा, सुनकर खुश हुए ग्राहक
Bank FD: बैंक में एफडी कराने वालों को अब मिलेगा ज्यादा पैसा, सुनकर खुश हुए ग्राहक

Bank FD Rates 2023: अगर आपका भी बैंक में एफडी (Bank FD) कराने का प्लान है तो यह आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है. अब आपको एफडी कराने पर ज्यादा ब्याज का फायदा मिलेगा. बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (Bank of India) ने अब एफडी के रेट्स में इजाफा कर दिया है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Bank FD: बैंक में एफडी कराने वालों को अब मिलेगा ज्यादा पैसा, सुनकर खुश हुए ग्राहक

Bank FD Rates 2023: अगर आपका भी बैंक में एफडी (Bank FD) कराने का प्लान है तो यह आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है. अब आपको एफडी कराने पर ज्यादा ब्याज का फायदा मिलेगा. बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (Bank of India) ने अब एफडी के रेट्स में इजाफा कर दिया है. अब से ग्राहकों को एफडी पर 7 फीसदी ब्याज का फायदा मिलेगा. बैंक की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई है. बैंक ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि बढ़ी हुई ब्याज की दर 2 करोड़ रुपये से कम की एफडी पर मिलेगा. 

