Go First एयरलाइन को बड़ी राहत, 400 करोड़ की फंड‍िंग को मंजूरी; क‍िराये में आएगी कमी?
Go First एयरलाइन को बड़ी राहत, 400 करोड़ की फंड‍िंग को मंजूरी; क‍िराये में आएगी कमी?

Go First Airline:  एक शीर्ष बैंकर ने बताया क‍ि ऋणदाताओं ने व्यापार योजना के आधार पर फ‍िर से ऑपरेशन शुरू करने के ल‍िए व‍ित्‍त संकट से जूझ रही एयरलाइन के ल‍िए करीब 400 करोड़ रुपये मंजूर किए हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Go First एयरलाइन को बड़ी राहत, 400 करोड़ की फंड‍िंग को मंजूरी; क‍िराये में आएगी कमी?

Go First Crisis: व‍ित्‍तीय संकट से जूझ रही गो फर्स्‍ट एयरलाइन को राहत म‍िलने का बड़ा अपडेट सामने आ रहा है. गो फर्स्‍ट एयरलाइन के ऋणदाताओं ने करीब 400 करोड़ रुपये की अंतरिम फंडिंग को मंजूरी दी है. पिछले महीने, गोफर्स्ट ने नेशनल कंपनी लॉ ट्र‍िब्‍यूनल (NCLT) के समक्ष स्वैच्छिक दिवाला समाधान कार्यवाही की गुजार‍िश की थी. इसके बाद एयरलाइन की तरफ से अपनी उड़ानों को रद्द कर द‍िया गया था. साथ ही डोमेस्‍ट‍िक फ्लाइट शुरू करने के ल‍िए एयरलाइन पैसे की व्‍यवस्‍था पर ध्‍यान दे रही थी.

