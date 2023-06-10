7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचारियों की बल्ले-बल्ले, जुलाई से मिल सकते हैं ये दो बड़े तोहफे; इतना हो जाएगा सैलरी में इजाफा
7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचारियों की बल्ले-बल्ले, जुलाई से मिल सकते हैं ये दो बड़े तोहफे; इतना हो जाएगा सैलरी में इजाफा

7th Pay Commission Update: केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारियों को जुलाई में डीए में बढ़ोतरी की संभावना. अगर डीए में 4 फीसदी की और बढ़ोतरी की जाती है तो कर्मचारियों का महंगाई भत्ता 46 फीसदी हो जाएगा. 

7th Pay Commission Update: केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारियों के लिए बहुत ही अच्छी खबर है. उन्हें सरकार की ओर से जुलाई में महंगाई भत्ते में बढ़ोतरी का फायदा मिलने की उम्मीद है.  मीडिया रिपोर्टों के अनुसार, केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि केंद्र अगले महीने जुलाई 2023 से महंगाई भत्ता (डीए) में इजाफा किया जा सकता है.

