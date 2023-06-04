World's Top Richest Person: ये हैं दुनिया के टॉप Billionaires, जिन्होंने 10 साल से कायम रखा है अपना दबदबा
World's Top Richest Person: ये हैं दुनिया के टॉप Billionaires, जिन्होंने 10 साल से कायम रखा है अपना दबदबा

Billionaires: दुनिया के शीर्ष-10 सबसे अमीरों की लिस्ट में एलन मस्क नंबर वन पर है, तो बर्नार्ड अर्नाल्ट से विश्व के सबसे रईस व्यक्ति होने का ताज छिन गया. आज हम बात करेंगे दुनिया के ऐसे धनकुबेरों के बारे में जो बीते 10 वर्षों से अरबपतियों की लिस्ट में बने हुए हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

World's Top Richest Person: ये हैं दुनिया के टॉप Billionaires, जिन्होंने 10 साल से कायम रखा है अपना दबदबा

World's Top Richest Person: दुनिया के शीर्ष-10 सबसे अमीरों (Top-10 Billionaires) की लिस्ट में हर गुजरते दिन के साथ नाम हटते और जुड़ते देखे जा सकते हैं. कभी एक झटके में कोई नंबर वन पर आ जाता है, तो कोई टॉप से खिसकर नीचे चला जाता है. वहीं, अरबपतियों की इस लिस्ट में कई ऐसे भी हैं, जो आए और चले गए, लेकिन आज हम बात करेंगे ऐसे धनकुबेरों की, जिनका पिछले 10 साल से जलवा बरकरार है. हालांकि, इस ड्यूरेशन में ये कभी लिस्ट में शामिल, तो कभी बाहर भी होते रहे हैं.

