ABEAS: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की बायोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस पर आया बड़ा फैसला, सरकार ने लागू कर द‍िया यह न‍ियम
ABEAS: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की बायोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस पर आया बड़ा फैसला, सरकार ने लागू कर द‍िया यह न‍ियम

Centre Govt Rule: आधार एनेबल्‍ड बायोमेट्रिक स‍िस्‍टम से अटेंडेंस (ABEAS) के कार्यान्वयन की समीक्षा के दौरान यह पाया गया क‍ि भारत सरकार (GOI) के मंत्रालयों / विभागों / संगठनों में तैनात बड़ी संख्या में सरकारी कर्मचारी अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज नहीं कर रहे हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Aadhaar Enabled Biometric System: अगर आप केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारी हैं या आपके म‍ित्र या र‍िश्‍तेदार केंद्रीय कर्मचारी हैं तो यह खबर आपको जरूरत पढ़नी चाह‍िए. केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से सभी विभागों से यह सुन‍िश्‍च‍ित करने के ल‍िए कहा गया है क‍ि उनके अधीन काम करने वाले कर्मचारी अनिवार्य रूप से आधार एनेबल्‍ड बायोमेट्रिक स‍िस्‍टम से अपनी अटेंडेंस दर्ज करें. समाचार एजेंसी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सरकार ने यह कदम सरकारी व‍िभागों और कर्मचारियों की तरफ से ढिलाई बरतने के बाद उठाया है. सरकार की जानकारी में आया क‍ि कुछ कर्मचारी रज‍िस्‍टर्ड होने के बावजूद बायोमेट्रिक स‍िस्‍टम से अटेंडेंस दर्ज नहीं करा रहे.

