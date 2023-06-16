DDA Flats: दिल्ली में अपना घर खरीदने का सुनहरा मौका, सस्ते में मिलेगा फ्लैट, इस तरह करें बुकिंग
topStories1hindi1740656
DDA Flats Price: DDA की तरफ से 5,000 फ्लैटों की बिक्री की जाएगी. इसमें आप पहले आओ-पहले पाओ के आधार पर घर पा सकते हैं. इसकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है. इस बारे में 14 जून को जानकारी दी गई है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

DDA Housing Scheme 2023: अगर आपका भी दिल्ली में घर खरीदने का सपना है तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है. अब एक बार आपके पास फिर से डीडीए (DDA Flats) में घर लेने का मौका है. दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (DDA) की तरफ से आवास योजना के चौथे चरण को मंजूरी मिल गई है. इसके तहत DDA की तरफ से 5,000 फ्लैटों की बिक्री की जाएगी. इसमें आप पहले आओ-पहले पाओ के आधार पर घर पा सकते हैं. इसकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है. इस बारे में 14 जून को जानकारी दी गई है. 

