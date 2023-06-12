Indian Railways: घुमक्कड़ों के लिए जबरदस्त है रेलवे का ये नियम! एक ही टिकट पर 2 दिन बाद भी कर सकते हैं सफर
topStories1hindi1734601
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Indian Railways: घुमक्कड़ों के लिए जबरदस्त है रेलवे का ये नियम! एक ही टिकट पर 2 दिन बाद भी कर सकते हैं सफर

Break Journey Ticket Rules: भारत में लंबी दूरी की यात्रा करने के लिए ज्यादातर लोग इंडियन रेलवे की सुविधा लेते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि रेलवे आपको टुकड़ों में अपनी यात्रा पूरी करने की सुविधा देता है. आइए जानते हैं कैसे?

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

Indian Railways: घुमक्कड़ों के लिए जबरदस्त है रेलवे का ये नियम! एक ही टिकट पर 2 दिन बाद भी कर सकते हैं सफर

Indian Railway Break Journey Ticket Rules: लंबी दूरी की यात्रा के लिए भारतीय रेलवे को सुविधाजनक और किफायती माना जाता है. इसमें यात्रा करना किसी भी आम वाहन से अधिक आरामदायक होता है. अपने यात्रियों की सुविधा को देखते हुए रेलवे ने कई नियम बनाए हैं. इनमें से कुछ बड़े काम के नियमों के बारे में शायद ही आप जानते होंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा