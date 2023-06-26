PF Scheme: अगर कटता है पीएफ का पैसा तो ये जरूरी बात ध्यान में होनी चाहिए, वरना उम्र बीतने के बाद हो सकता है पछतावा
topStories1hindi1754420
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

PF Scheme: अगर कटता है पीएफ का पैसा तो ये जरूरी बात ध्यान में होनी चाहिए, वरना उम्र बीतने के बाद हो सकता है पछतावा

PF Login: कर्मचारी और नियोक्ता प्रत्येक कर्मचारी के मूल वेतन और महंगाई भत्ते का 12% ईपीएफ में योगदान करते हैं. नियोक्ता के रिटायर होने के बाद उन्हें एकमुश्त राशि मिलती है जिसमें दोनों पर ब्याज के अलावा उनका और नियोक्ता दोनों का योगदान शामिल होता है. वर्तमान में ईपीएफ जमा पर ब्याज दर 8.15% प्रति वर्ष है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

PF Scheme: अगर कटता है पीएफ का पैसा तो ये जरूरी बात ध्यान में होनी चाहिए, वरना उम्र बीतने के बाद हो सकता है पछतावा

PF account: पीएफ काफी काम की स्कीम है. सरकार के जरिए पीएफ की स्कीम चलाई जा रही है. इस योजना का संचालन कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (ईपीएफओ) के जरिए किया जाता है. 20 या अधिक कर्मचारियों वाले प्रत्येक प्रतिष्ठान को इसके तहत कवर किया गया है और कुछ संगठन जो 20 से कम लोगों को रोजगार देते हैं, उन्हें भी कुछ बाधाओं और छूटों के अधीन कवर किया गया है. लोगों को पीएफ खाते के कई फायदे भी मिलते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस