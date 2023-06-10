Fake Currency: आपके पास रखे नोट फर्जी तो नहीं? नकली करंसी को लेकर RBI ने जताई चिंता, इनकी घुसपैठ में लगातार इजाफा
topStories1hindi1731918
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Fake Currency: आपके पास रखे नोट फर्जी तो नहीं? नकली करंसी को लेकर RBI ने जताई चिंता, इनकी घुसपैठ में लगातार इजाफा

Fake Currency: आरबीआई देशवासियों को लगातार नकली नोटों के प्रति अलर्ट रहने की बात कहता है और इस संबंध में आए दिन सर्कुलेशन जारी होते रहते हैं. अब आरबीआई ने अपनी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट में फेक करंसी को लेकर चिंता जताई है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Fake Currency: आपके पास रखे नोट फर्जी तो नहीं? नकली करंसी को लेकर RBI ने जताई चिंता, इनकी घुसपैठ में लगातार इजाफा

RBI Report On Fake Currency: आप अपने वॉलेट और पर्स में जो नोट लेकर घूम रहे हैं हो सकता है कि वो नकली हों. रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) ने इस पर चिंता जाहिर की है. आरबीआई की सालाना रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस सर्कुलेशन में 500 रुपये के नकली नोट की घुसपैठ में लगातार बढ़ती ही जा रही है. आइए जानते हैं आरबीआई ने क्या चिंता जाहिर की है. अगर कभी आपके भी पास नकली नोट आते हैं तो यहां समझिए कि ऐसी स्थिति में क्या करना चाहिए...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी